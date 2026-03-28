Butler Twp. house fire leaves one dead

The fire department said at the scene, there was fire showing from the front side of the house and the main body of the fire was contained to a bedroom.

One person died in the fire, and one person made it out uninjured, the fire department said.

Multiple fire departments assisted with mutual aid, and the State Fire Marshal was contacted to investigate cause and origin of the fire.

“At this time, the fire is still under investigation and we have no dollar amount on loss yet,” the fire department said.