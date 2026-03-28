Butler Twp. house fire leaves one dead

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One person is dead after a house fire in Butler Twp. on Saturday morning.

Crews responded to reports of a fire at a one-story ranch house around 6:43 a.m. at the 11000 block of Dogleg Road, according to the Butler Twp. Fire Department.

The fire department said at the scene, there was fire showing from the front side of the house and the main body of the fire was contained to a bedroom.

One person died in the fire, and one person made it out uninjured, the fire department said.

Multiple fire departments assisted with mutual aid, and the State Fire Marshal was contacted to investigate cause and origin of the fire.

“At this time, the fire is still under investigation and we have no dollar amount on loss yet,” the fire department said.

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About the Author

Holly Souther is a reporter for the breaking news team at Dayton Daily News and covers issues for Montgomery County as well as other counties. Souther seeks to create meaningful stories of interest, of relevance and other such important topics for local communities. Souther hopes to further create impactful pieces for everyday voices.