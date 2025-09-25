BY THE NUMBERS: Report shows how county programs impact local infrastructure, economy, community

Roughly 80% of workers who participated in Montgomery County workforce programs remained employed after a year.
This was a finding in the county’s 2020-2024 strategic report.
County governments draft strategic plans to outline priorities over a set period of time. The report released this week summarizes more than 500 data points related to progress on local projects and services.
“By using data to guide decisions, we ensure that every dollar invested makes the greatest impact for residents,” said Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert.
The full report can be accessed on Montgomery County’s website. Here are a few highlights in infrastructure, the economy and wellness of the community from the county report:
Infrastructure
- County maintained over 1,200 miles of water systems and 1,400 miles of sewer systems
- Nearly 100,000 water mains were replaced and sewer mains rehabilitated to prevent costly failures
Economy
- Community and Economic Development officials met with an average of 300 local businesses annually to explain the services the county provides
- About $2.5 million was distributed annually in Economic Development/Government Equity grants supported business expansion, attraction projects and infrastructure improvements. Funding for the ED/GE program was paused this year due to state and federal budget uncertainty.
- In 2024, nearly $816,000 in Community Development Block Grant program funds supported 17 projects that improved housing, enhanced neighborhoods and expanded economic opportunities
Youth
- Nearly 450 foster children found permanent homes last year, contributing to a total of nearly 2,000 over the last five years through reunification, kinship care and adoption
- More than 93% of students in after-school programs supported by the Human Services Levy were promoted to the next grade
- Montgomery County’s YouthWorks program supported over 1,500 youth in 2024 by providing paid and unpaid work experience, tutoring, leadership development and mentoring
Community, government
- The Office of Reentry, which assists people returning to society after incarceration, reported that more than 90% of Reentry Career Alliance Academy graduates did not return to prison
- About 3,400 pets found their forever homes with help from the Animal Resource Center
