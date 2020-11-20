Calmer winds today; rain arrives for weekend

It will be calmer Friday with winds continuing to diminish with clouds rising through the day.
High temperatures will be in the lower 60s, but wind gusts up to 30 mph at times are possible, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with rain chances mainly in the morning and highs in the lower 50s. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and lows in the upper 30s.
Sunday, rain is likely with highs around 50 degrees. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening.