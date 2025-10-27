Campaign finance forms show fundraising, expenses in Kettering mayor race

In the Kettering mayor’s race, reports filed by both campaigns with the Montgomery County Board of Elections shows Suddith outraising Scott, and Scott outspending Suddith.

Suddith’s campaign reported more than $15,500 in contributions from 68 donors.

Credit: Jocelyn ROSS Credit: Jocelyn ROSS

“It’s a different kind of race,” Suddith said. “It’s very intentional. Our strategy from the beginning was that this would be a campaign on porches in the neighborhoods.”

Suddith, 52, has lived in Kettering for nearly 25 years and serves as deputy director of the Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission. He has served as a councilman for two years.

The bulk of donations for Suddith were less than $100, but his top donor was philanthropist Charles “Chuck” Berry, who pitched in $4,854, according to finance reports.

“He’s a quiet guy. His family has been charitable and involved in many things in our community. I’m very lucky to have his generous support,” Suddith said.

Exiting Kettering Mayor Peggy Lehner also donated $500 to Suddith’s campaign, according to the preliminary report. Lehner is retiring after nearly three decades in public office at the municipal and state level.

Pre-election finance documents show Suddith reported $10,905 in expenses. This includes roughly $7,620 for printing, postage and data services; and $3,000 for consultant services.

But the top spender in preliminary documents was Citizens for Bob Scott, which reported $12,000 in expenses and $3,000 in contributions.

Pre-election reports show that Scott is primarily self-funding his campaign, with $32,000 listed as loans from Scott to the campaign.

“Part of the reason I’m running for mayor is because I got a great education in the Kettering City Schools,” Scott said. “That, coupled with the training I got, I’ve been able to carve out a really good career. I had the financial wherewithal to finance it myself, by and large. That means I’m not indebted to anybody, other than the citizens.”

Scott, 67, grew up in Southern Hills. He is a retired business executive and owner who has served as a city councilman for four years.

Top expenses for Scott’s campaign included $6,947 in radio or digital ads, $2,500 in video production and $3,031.50 in signs, among other campaign costs.

The Dayton Area Board of Realtors PAC donated $2,000 each to both Scott’s and Suddith’s campaigns.