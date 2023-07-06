Campers learn basics of musical theater

TIPP CITY – A summer tradition at the Tipp City schools continued in mid-June with the two-week Stagecrafters Summer Theatre Camp program culminating in student performances of “Moana Jr.”

The production was presented free to the community June 23 and 24 at the Center for Performing Arts at Tippecanoe High School.

“Stagecrafters allows students in grades 2-8 to put together a show in just two weeks. Students learn performance basics and participate in regular summer camp activities too,” said Candice Jasinski, high school theater director and teacher.

This was her third year working with the program. For the second year, she was assisted by Mike Maley, another high school teacher.

“It’s been a good year,” Jasinski said. “We’ve been able to add a lot of tech to this show. The campers in our tech track are amazing. And, the performers have worked so hard. We have more featured dancers this year. It’s amazing to see what these kids can do.”

The productions are designed to allow everyone who signs up for the pay program to be involved in some manner. This year about 120 youth were involved.

Student leaders play key roles in keeping the program on schedule and relevant for the younger participants.

The campers learn the basics of musical theater performance and older campers can participate in the “tech track” where they learn the basics of technical theater.

The student leadership has helped the program popularity, Jasinski said. “Most of my high school students have participated since they were little, so the program means a lot to them. They are so excited to lead the younger students and I think that enthusiasm and legacy creates a very unique and meaningful experience for the campers,” she said.

During the day camp’s two weeks, participants design and build the set, program lights and sound and stage/rehearse the musical. “Moana Jr.” was selected not only for its “incredible” music, but offered the opportunity to feature a lot of the campers in various roles, Jasinski said.

The musical tells the story of a strong-willed Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific Ocean to save her village and find the truth about her heritage. Among its messages are bravery and selflessness, according to a production description.

