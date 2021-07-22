Can you ID gunman who tried to rob Speedway in Dayton?

Dayton police on Thursday released surveillance images of a gunman they said tried to rob a Speedway store earlier this month in Dayton.
The suspect around 3:15 a.m. July 6 pulled out a handgun and forced a customer to the counter and then demanded money from the clerk at the store at 1556 Huffman Ave., according to the Dayton Police Department.
The clerk ran to the rear and the suspect left without getting any money, police said.
The suspect, who is not quite 6 feet tall, has a medium build and goatee was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up and dark gray or faded black pants.
Anyone who recognizes him is urged to call Dayton police at 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers 937-222-STOP.
