Can you ID man who police say violently attacked Sammy’s Food Mart customer?

Crime & Law
By
34 minutes ago

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who “attacked and violently assaulted a customer at the Sammy’s Food Mart.”

The incident happened on June 2 at the store at 2426 S. Smithville Road near Watervliet Avenue, according to a Thursday social media post.

The suspect left the scene in a silver Buick four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is urged to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS (2677) or, to remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

