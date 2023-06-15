Can you ID man who police say violently attacked Sammy’s Food Mart customer?

Dayton police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who “attacked and violently assaulted a customer at the Sammy’s Food Mart.”
The incident happened on June 2 at the store at 2426 S. Smithville Road near Watervliet Avenue, according to a Thursday social media post.
The suspect left the scene in a silver Buick four-door sedan.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is urged to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS (2677) or, to remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.
