Cancer survivors, advocates push Ohio Senate for preventative screening access

The event comes as the Ohio Senate considers the changes it wants to make to the state’s operating budget, a sprawling bill filled with new bills and appropriations to direct state spending over the next two years.

Pamer’s primary concern was with the bipartisan House Bill 33, which would require insurers to cover preventative prostate cancer screenings for men over 40 with a higher risk of prostate cancer.

Pamer himself was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017 after taking a preliminary blood test that measured the level of prostate-specific antigens, or PSA, in his system.

“That is one of our asks today, that everyone is able to have their PSA test covered whether under-insured or uninsured,” Pamer said. “Hopefully, then, everyone would have the same results I did: finding it early, (undergoing) early treatment, and now (there’s) no evidence of disease.”

Prostate cancer, according to the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention, is the most common cancer among American men.

Advocates were also pushing House Bill 8, which would require private insurers to cover certain biomarker tests — which help identify cancer and the best forms of treatment — if prescribed by a doctor.

That bill was passed last year before it stalled out in the Ohio Senate. It was reintroduced this year by state Rep. Andrea White, R-Kettering, who told this outlet Tuesday that she’d be “thrilled” if it wound up in the Senate’s budget.

Avery Kreemer