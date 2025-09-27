Candidate drops out of Kettering judge’s race

An attorney has withdrawn his candidacy for a Kettering Municipal Court judgeship.
Karl George Kordalis confirmed Friday he is no longer seeking election.
He did not provide a reason why he decided not to run.
Without Kordalis, candidate Patricia Campbell will run opposed for a judge seat in the Nov. 4 general election.
