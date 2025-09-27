Candidate drops out of Kettering judge’s race

1 minute ago
An attorney has withdrawn his candidacy for a Kettering Municipal Court judgeship.

Karl George Kordalis confirmed Friday he is no longer seeking election.

He did not provide a reason why he decided not to run.

Without Kordalis, candidate Patricia Campbell will run opposed for a judge seat in the Nov. 4 general election.

