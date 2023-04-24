Candidates for Dayton City Commission to appear at NAACP public forum Tuesday

BreakingNews
Police: Employee fires shot after man pulls out gun at Butler Twp. Smashburger
Local News
By
5 minutes ago
Bedinger, Duncan, Esrati, Joseph, Shaw and Wortham are the six candidates in May 2 election

Candidates running for Dayton City Commission will participate in a town hall-style public forum Tuesday, according to the Dayton Unit of the NAACP, which is organizing the event.

Six candidates for Dayton City Commission are on the May 2 ballot, and the top four vote-getters will advance to the November election. The top two vote-getters in November will be elected.

The candidates in the May 2 election are incumbents Matt Joseph and Chris Shaw, plus challengers Marcus Bedinger, Valerie Duncan, David Esrati and Jordan Wortham.

NAACP officials said Tuesday’s event will be at 6 p.m. at the Central State University Dayton Campus, located at 840 Germantown Street. It also will be shown live on the Dayton Unit NAACP Facebook page.

The moderators will be Derrick Foward, president of the Dayton Unit NAACP, and Tom Roberts, second vice president and chair of the group’s Political Action Committee.

