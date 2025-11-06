Candle suspected in Tipp City house fire that caused $120,000 in damage

Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 400 block of West Main Street around 6:18 p.m.

Initial reports stated a candle had been burning but no flames were showing.

An active fire was found in a second floor bedroom. Flames spread in the walls and to the ceiling before firefighters arrived on scene, according to the fire department.

Crews found smoke on every floor of the home and discovered flames during their investigation.

The first firefighters on the scene had water on the fire in minutes, according to the fire department.

The fire was under control in around 15 minutes.

Red Cross responded to help the residents who were displaced due to utilities being shut off during the fire response.

Fire investigators determined the blaze started in a bedroom on the second floor and believe it was caused by a candle.

There’s an estimated $100,000 in damages to the property and $20,000 in damages to the contents of the home.

West Milton, Vandalia, Elizabeth Twp. and Bethel Twp. provided mutual aid.