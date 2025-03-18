Car hits Kettering pediatrician’s office; ‘very fortunate no serious injuries’

The car crashed through the white painted brick building and part way into the office around 11 a.m., according to police.

The pediatric practice is rearranging appointments to other offices and expected to know by later Tuesday whether it would be open Wednesday, according to its Facebook page.

A photograph of the interior of the medical practice showed where the car pushed in the wall, knocking a large desk back into the room, and leaving printers, boxes and other items strewn around the room.

The building was inspected by Patrick Hillier, the city architect, who confirmed it was structurally sound for business, said Amanda Harold, Kettering’s communications and engagement manager.

The Dayton Daily News is awaiting information from the Kettering Police Department on what led to the crash.