Car review: Adventure awaits in the 2024 Subaru Crosstrek

The looks are vastly different than the previous generation. Most noticeable is the frameless hexagonal grille, which is much smaller and surrounded by the overall body design and balanced out by LED headlights. Not having a frame around the grille really makes it standout. The Crosstrek shares some similarities with the oh-so-popular Outback in that while it’s considered a compact SUV it still has some station wagon styling too. This is a good thing. The minimalistic styling that works on the front end exists on the back end.

When it comes to the overall look of the Crosstrek, the “less is more” concept that Subaru’s designers did with the Crosstrek resonates.

From a performance standpoint, there are two engine offerings — a 2.0-liter, 4-cylinder and a 2.5-liter Boxer engine. Subaru has done well with the Boxer engine in other vehicles. My tester was this more powerful 4-cylinder (Boxer) with 182 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. Note, this engine is only available on the Sport and Limited trims while the base and premium trims get the smaller, less powerful option.

A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is standard for all engines. While generally I find CVTs to be quirky and frustrating, the one in the Crosstrek is fairly well-mannered and less noticeable, which is a good thing. Paddle shifters are available to take over the shifting, and this is an excellent way to overcome the peculiarities of the CVT.

Inside, two big improvements immediately stood out to me: the quieter cabin and the improved infotainment system. Subaru put an emphasis on occupant comfort and their “interaction with the vehicle.” The end result is a more supportive front seat design. Additionally, Subaru focused on reducing cabin noise with additional elements to minimize noises at a particular frequency. The Crosstrek is noticeably quieter.

In the not-so-distant past, I was critical of Subaru’s infotainment system for being dated and not being intuitive. This is no longer the case. The Subaru Starlink system is driver-focused and far more intuitive than in year’s past. The 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen is responsive. It integrates smoothly with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

From a cargo standpoint, there’s an impressive 19.9 cubic feet behind the back seat; and that area expands to 54.7 cubic feet when the second row is folded flat.

The Crosstrek is now manufactured in the United States as the two 2.5-liter iterations are produced at the Lafayette, Indiana, manufacturing plant.

The Crosstrek has an EPA fuel rating of 26 mpg/city and 33 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of suburban driving, I averaged nearly 30 mpg. That isn’t too shabby for a non-hybrid and the more powerful engine option.

Undoubtedly, one of the reasons the Crosstrek is such a big seller is the price point. MSRP for the top-trim Limited is $30,895. With a couple of optional packages and a power moonroof added, the final price tag of my tester came out to $35,030.

I don’t have the stats of how often people with off-road capable vehicles actually take them off the beaten path. But vehicles like the Subaru Crosstrek are ready, willing and able if you so choose.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside

2024 Subaru Crosstrek Limited

Price/As tested price................................................ $30,895/$35,030

Mileage.......................................... 26 mpg/city; 33 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 2.5-liter Boxer 4-cylinder

Horsepower................................. 182 hp/178 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. CVT

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Lafayette, IN