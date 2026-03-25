Cargill to close Needmore Road mill in 2027

The Cargill corn milling plant on Needmore Road is slated to close, but no sooner than late 2027, a company representative said.
“We can confirm our intention to close the Dayton, Ohio, facility but it is important to note it will remain operational for at least the next 20 months to allow time for production ramp-down and to enable supply chain adjustments,” Cargill spokeswoman Hli Yang said. “In the meantime, we remain fully committed to continuing to serve our customers in this market and to supporting our employees through the transition.
“Cargill also remains committed to Ohio,” she added. “We continue to operate 15 facilities across the state and employ nearly 1,000 people in the state.”
The company has 230 people who work at the Dayton plant.
In 2019, Cargill said it would invest $225 million to expand its integrated soybean crush and refined oils facility in Sidney.
The company expected to add 12 new jobs to the 325 in the Shelby County plant at the time.
In early 2024, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said it completed an investigation into an accidental spill of corn protein into a channel of the Great Miami River that flows near the Needmore Road Cargill plant, just over two months after the spill was first reported.
In October 2023, employees there discovered an issue within the facility’s systems that resulted in the contamination of non-contact cooling water with corn protein meal product.
The mill makes corn starch, flour and other grain mill products.
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