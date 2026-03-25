Cargill to close Needmore Road mill in 2027

“Cargill also remains committed to Ohio,” she added. “We continue to operate 15 facilities across the state and employ nearly 1,000 people in the state.”

The company has 230 people who work at the Dayton plant.

In 2019, Cargill said it would invest $225 million to expand its integrated soybean crush and refined oils facility in Sidney.

The company expected to add 12 new jobs to the 325 in the Shelby County plant at the time.

In early 2024, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency said it completed an investigation into an accidental spill of corn protein into a channel of the Great Miami River that flows near the Needmore Road Cargill plant, just over two months after the spill was first reported.

In October 2023, employees there discovered an issue within the facility’s systems that resulted in the contamination of non-contact cooling water with corn protein meal product.

The mill makes corn starch, flour and other grain mill products.