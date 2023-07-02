Catholic Social Services to begin construction on 6,500-square-foot expansion

Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley will begin construction on a 6,500-square-foot expansion to its location at 922 West Riverview Avenue in Dayton this week.

The addition to the current building will include new space for the agency’s emergency food pantry, an elevator, a new entrance and Welcome Center, and a community room, the nonprofit announced last Thursday.

“Catholic Social Services is committed to our neighborhood and community,” said CEO Laura Roesch. “Our location at 922 Riverview Avenue has been ideal for the past 50 years, but we need space to meet our current and future program needs.”

The new pantry will include covered access for food deliveries, creating safer unloading areas for staff and volunteers and protecting products from the weather.

Construction formally kicks off Friday at 10 a.m.

RDA Group are the architects for the project and Fender Construction is the general contractor. The estimated completion date is September 2024.

Funding for the project is a result of the agency’s five-year Generations Campaign begun in 2021 to celebrate Catholic Social Services’ 100 years of service to the community, the organization said. The campaign has four priorities: strengthening the Annual Fund, investing in three strategic program areas, attracting and developing a great workforce, and making significant facility improvements.

The building was originally built in the mid-1960s.

“Hunger continues to challenge our community,” Roesch said. “Our pantry served over 10,500 individuals last year. We are grateful for the opportunity to expand our building to meet the needs of the people we serve, our staff and volunteers, and all who visit our campus.”