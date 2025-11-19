Cause of explosion, fire in Piqua under investigation

The Ohio Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of an explosion and fire at a Piqua house Tuesday afternoon.
Piqua firefighters battled the flames for hours and remained on scene on Covington Avenue late Tuesday.
The house was destroyed in the fire.
Covington Avenue was closed between Sunset Drive and College Street as crews put out the fire.
Troy and Covington firefighters also responded, as well as the Piqua Police Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Office, Piqua Public Works Department, CenterPoint Energy and Piqua Power System.
