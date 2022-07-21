CDC: Baby turtles linked to Salmonella outbreak; 2 cases in Ohio

The CDC says the true number of infections associated with this outbreak is likely higher because some people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days and most people recover without treatment.

Tips to stay safe

Pick the right pet for your family. Pet turtles are not recommended for children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.

Wash hands thoroughly with soap and water right after touching or feeding your turtle and after touching or cleaning the area where it lives and roams.

Don’t kiss or snuggle your turtle, and don’t eat or drink around it, which can spread Salmonella germs to your mouth and make you sick.

Keep your turtle out of your kitchen and other areas where you eat, store or prepare food.

Clean turtle supplies outside, if possible, including its tank, toys and feeders. If cleaning inside, don’t clean them in the kitchen or other areas where you eat or prepare food, and thoroughly clean and disinfect the area after cleaning.

Don’t toss your turtle if you decide you no longer want it. Reach out to a local pet store or reptile rescue.