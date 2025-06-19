CenterPoint Energy plans to sell Ohio gas business

CenterPoint said phone numbers, web sites and addresses will remain the same during t​he sale process.

The utility delivers natural gas to some 333,000 customers in all or parts of Montgomery, Warren, Clark, Clinton, Darke, Fayette, Greene, Highland, Logan, Madison, Miami and in all, 16 area counties in Western Ohio.

The company recently announced a 10-year capital expenditure plan, aiming to invest $52.5 billion through 2030, to meet expected demand from data centers. The Ohio sale would be part of an effort to boost its capital portfolio.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Ohio Consumers Counsel said it is opposing the company’s efforts to raise natural gas bills for Ohioans.

Under the utility’s plan, the average residential consumer’s monthly bill would rise from $92 to over $115, a $275 annual increase, according to the counsel’s office.

This week, the office said it submitted testimony outlining what it called “numerous flaws” in CenterPoint Energy’s proposal to raise rates.

“A 30% rate increase is too much of an ask from CenterPoint’s consumers struggling in today’s economy,” Ohio Consumers’ Counsel Maureen Willis said.

Last October, CenterPoint Energy filed an application with the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) to “recover costs incurred to build a safer and more modern natural gas system” for Ohio customers.

The company sold its natural gas distribution systems in Louisiana and Mississippi for $1.2 billion in April.

Questions were sent to a company representative.