CenterPoint Energy to postpone fees, disconnections for those receiving bills late

The Tank - Inspired by CenterPoint Energy, a new in the round event space and theater located in the Dayton Arcade’s basement under the Rotunda was unveiled on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. A $1 million donation was made by CenterPoint Energy to finance the $1.6 million project. Stay tuned to the Dayton Arcade’s social media pages and arcadedayton.com for information on the public opening of The Tank & Rotunda. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

By Daniel Susco
33 minutes ago

CenterPoint Energy said it will postpone late fees and disconnections connected to some customers in Indiana and Ohio after an issue with bill delivery meant bills sent over the last few weeks were arriving late.

In a statement, CenterPoint said that it has identified affected customers and updated their accounts, saying that all late fees and disconnections would be postponed so long as bills are paid before the next due date.

CenterPoint was not specific about what the problem was with delivery but said that it had to do with an issue with the U.S. Postal Service.

The USPS confirmed the issue was resolved and steps had been taken to prevent more delays, according to the statement.

