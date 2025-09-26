Centerville completes $273K road upgrade to boost safety, drainage, walkability

“These improvements solved drainage issues by adding curbs and catch basins to capture runoff,” Brush told Dayton Daily News. “This improves safety for drivers by widening and aligning the section of Hampton from West Franklin to Ridgeway with the remainder of Hampton. The sidewalk creates a connection from Magsig Middle School to Activity Center Park and connects two dead end sidewalks.”

Additional work made part of the Hampton Roadway Improvement Project included replacing a crushed storm pipe, a damaged catch basin and an additional driveway and performing more grading, Brush said.

“These additions are necessary to ensure that runoff does not negatively impact homeowners and drains appropriately,” he said.

Brush said the last time fixes were made to Hampton Road, in general, was 2022, when it was repaved from Davis Road to the north end following the completion of a sanitary and water line project from Montgomery County Environmental Services, Brush said.

No projects had been completed on this portion of the road until now, he said.

The project, which was fully funded by the city, was carried out by Troy-based Outdoor Enterprise and completed in late August.

It was initially slated to cost approximately $257,518. Centerville City Council City on Sept. 22 approved a change order for the project due to the additions and included a resolution to amend the contract amount to a little more than $273,721.