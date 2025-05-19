Centerville expands Veterans Memorial to honor Space Force, Global War on Terror service members

“The addition of the U.S. Space Force to the monument stones was a much-needed update, reflecting its establishment as the newest branch of the U.S. military,” said Drew Simon, the city’s community resources coordinator. “It ensures all our military branches are represented.

Explore Centerville Schools to partner with YMCA on child care program next school year

“This was even more important to us, because there is a key connection to the Space Force with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base nearby.”

The new monument’s medallion was created by Cincinnati-based artist Olivia Faillace. Previous medallions were sculpted by Dayton-area artist Virginia Krause Hess, who died at 98 in 2023.

The bronze medallion depicts three Guardians collaborating to launch a rocket into space, an emblem that symbolizes “the teamwork and technological innovation that define this newest branch of the military,” according to Centerville.

The design also includes a computer and satellite, which the city said highlights “the crucial role of technology in Space Force operations.”

Also new to the memorial is the inclusion of the Global War on Terror in the central monument, complemented by a brick-paved walkway encircling it.

“The main monument had not been updated to honor those who served — and those who gave their lives — during the Global War on Terror,” Simon said. “We wanted to ensure this generation of servicemembers is recognized with the same respect as those who came before.”

Another addition to the memorial is an entry lectern showcasing the historical significance, symbolism and purpose of the existing memorial plaza.

The Veterans Memorial Plaza at Stubbs Park, 255 W. Spring Valley Road, is set to reopen to the public at 9 a.m. Monday with the Memorial Day and Monument Dedication Ceremony. It will feature a program the city says is “filled with tradition, remembrance and renewed commitment to honoring all who have served.”

Additional areas of Stubbs Park, including the cricket field and disc golf course, are expected to be accessible by June 1, aligning with the start of the Summer Concert Series, Simon said.

Delivering the keynote address at Monday’s ceremony will be Col. Marcus Starks, Commander of the National Space and Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton will also speak.

TSgt. (Ret.) Felita LaRock, a former lead vocalist for the U.S. Air Force Band of Flight who has performed at the Cincinnati Reds’ stadium, the Lincoln Center in New York City and other special events across the country, will perform the National Anthem.

The Centerville Community Band will provide additional music, and a wreath-laying ceremony will honor those we’ve lost. A joint honor guard will present the Nation’s colors.

City Council approved enhancement plans for the memorial in early 2024, following recommendations from a stakeholder group that included veterans, community representatives and city staff.

The total cost of the project is $49,979. That includes $14,370 for monuments, installation, and engraving, $21,719 for concrete and brick work, and $13,890 for the fabrication, design, and installation of medallions.

The project was paid for by a combination of contributions from the city of Centerville ($31,229), Washington Twp. ($10,000), Centerville-Washington Foundation ($4,000 in grants) and private donations ($4,750).

The updates aimed to reflect changes in military service and honor all generations of servicemembers, Simon said.

“After helping plan several Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies, I realized, along with many community members I spoke with, the need to update the plaza to ensure all veterans in our community are appropriately recognized,” he said.