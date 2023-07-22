Centerville Foundation set to launch new funds at quarter-century mark

An institution in the Washington Twp. and Centerville communities is marking 25 years of giving by launching two new funds.

The Centerville-Washington Foundation is partnering with the city of Centerville and Centerville High School Athletic Director Rob Dement to launch the Brad Bucher Elk Pride Never Dies Memorial Fund at a kickoff event July 30 at Stubbs Park prior to the Fries Band concert.

Created in memory of a 1975 CHS graduate who died in 2021, the fund already has helped the foundation assist Centerville students with costs associated with extracurricular activities.

Bucher earned his associate’s degree from Sinclair College and entered the shipping and logistics field, the foundation said. Throughout his life, he continued to support his hometown’s athletic programs, providing financial support for local athletes who would not otherwise have been able to participate.

“Brad just really had a great love for Centerville High School athletics and really a broader love of just the Centerville area,” said Brendan Cunningham, the foundation’s board president. “Programs like this offer the foundation new opportunities in 2023 and beyond.”

Bucher left assets to high school friend Bob Crawford, who made the initial contribution to the fund that will continue his legacy

“Bob graciously felt that he could do something with the money greater than just for himself, so he approached the foundation about starting this component fund to benefit primarily kids that can’t afford pay-to-play fees or extracurricular fees in the Centerville School District, not necessarily just the high school but middle school and grade school levels, (as well),” Cunningham said.

Bucher was a very close friend, Crawford said.

“While I am extremely saddened by his passing, I know he wanted to have a local organization to manage the assets of this fund,” he said. “Together, we believed that the Centerville-Washington Foundation would fulfill his dream of giving back to Centerville High School for many years.”

Centerville-Washington Foundation also recently launched a Diversity, Equity and Exclusion Grant, which will give a $5,000 grant to one organization.

Cunningham said the foundation got its start from Centerville Mayor Sally Beals and Washington Twp. Trustee Joyce Young.

“In their respective positions, they had received requests to support local non-profits,” he said. “As this was something the governments didn’t do directly, they came up with the idea to start an area foundation.”

A few others involved at the start include Frederick Smith, chairman of the Huffy Corp., and Jon Hazleton, who worked for Miller Valentine and KeyBank as senior vice president for both.

Over the years, the Centerville-Washington Foundation’s grants have provided support to various projects in the Centerville and Washington Twp. Some of these projects include assistance to the Centerville City Schools, social programs such as Food 2 Go, programs organized by the Centerville-Washington Park District and Washington-Centerville Public Library, and meeting the needs of the local police and fire departments.

The foundation typically distributes 10 to 15 Community Support Grants each year in the neighborhood of about $2,500 to each of the organization. This year’s recipients include Centerville Community Chorus, Feeding Friends Food Pantry, Pink Ribbon Good and the CWPD.

In the fall, CWF gives a larger, one-time $10,000 community grant called a Community Impact Grant. Traditionally, that’s been given to one organization, but in 2022, the foundation gave a $10,000 grant to Washington-Centerville Public Library in support of the Wall That Heals exhibit and a $10,000 grant to the Therapeutic Riding Institute to assist with the purchase of a much-needed pickup truck for its farm, Cunningham said.

Since 1988, the foundation has reached new giving levels annually and is now approaching half a million dollars in grants awarded, he said.