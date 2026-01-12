Centerville golf course tops Dayton region in ‘Youth on Course’ participation

The course also hosted 664 unique Youth on Course members in 2025, drawing young golfers from nine states.

The Youth on Course program allows youth ages 6 to 18 years old to play golf for $5 or less at participating courses, with Miami Valley Golf overseeing the regional program.

The ranking “reflects Yankee Trace’s mission and values,” according to Administrator Steve Marino.

“Growing the game is at the heart of what we do,” Marino said in a statement. “Young golfers who tee up here represent the future of golf, and we are honored to help create a positive, welcoming and affordable experience for them.”

Yankee Trace offers junior leagues, clinics and affordable rounds via the Youth on Course program, “helping to reduce financial barriers and provide junior golfers with affordable access to the game,” according to the city.

The golf course has participated in Youth on Course for eight years, recording thousands of youth rounds each year. It has a growing number of junior golfers who return annually.