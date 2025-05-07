Centerville High seniors earn Washington Twp.’s annual Community Service Awards

LeMaster participated in Octagon Club, Student Council, National Honor Society and BOLD (Building Our Lives Drug and Alcohol Free), according to the township. During his senior year, he has been a member of the Care Team, Lunch Buddies and Study Buddies.

LeMaster dedicated more than 150 hours to tutoring and community service, inspired by his older brother, Cooper. His advocacy for Diabetes Dayton led to significant Spirit Chain fundraising contributions, with the event raising $86,000 in his junior year and a record-breaking $131,000 in his senior year.

Rose dedicated herself to service through groups like Key Club, Octagon Club, and Operation Smile, creating cards, blankets, and decorations to support veterans, refugees, hospitalized children, and elderly residents, according to the township.

She also raised more than $80,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and led initiatives as co-president of National Honor Society and Spanish Club. Beyond school, Rose donated blood, mentored Hispanic children in English, and worked with her school’s Hope Squad to promote mental health awareness and fight teen suicide stigma.

“We proudly recognize these students for embodying the very spirit of service that makes our community thrive,” Washington Twp. Trustee President Scott Paulson said.