Centerville Library renovation brings temporary changes

The 31,600 square-foot facility opened in 1995. This is its first renovation.

The Washington-Centerville Public Library system has not requested an increase in taxpayer funds since 2011. Voters approved a renewal levy in 2021.

“We pride ourselves on good management of public funds,” said Library Director Liz Fultz. “We take our community’s trust very seriously and are proud of receiving consistently high national rankings while working within our budget.”

During the first phase of construction the library will operate with limited services and reduced hours: noon to 8 p.m. Monday to Thursday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The library will be closed on Sunday.

The Children’s Room will remain open, although seating will be limited.

In its Community Room, the library will offer hold pickups, small portions of its collections for browsing, two information stations, Wi-Fi and copying/scanning services. Curbside hold pickup will remain as an option throughout the project.

The first phase of construction is expected to end in early 2026, at which time more services and hours will be restored.

“We appreciate your patience as we work to transform the Centerville Library into a more modern, functional space for our community,” the Washington-Centerville Public Library said Monday as it announced the launch of the renovation. “Despite the temporary inconveniences, we’re confident the improvements will enhance your library experience when completed.”