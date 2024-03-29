Centerville mayor touts new restaurants, parking revamp among accomplishments

That includes the opening of multiple new places to dine in Uptown Centerville, including Meridien, Manna and Agave & Rye, Compton said.

“Everyone has really accepted those restaurants and enjoyed the opportunity to be able to walk around in the Uptown area and visit the new restaurants that we have,” he said. “It’s also better because we have a lot of new parking available in the Uptown area, so it’s much more accessible.”

Expanded parking came to Uptown in 2023, with 150 public parking spaces added, the first wave of several planned parking additions for the area, which Compton said is something the area “really needed.”

Centerville also had “a very successful summer season” at Stubbs Park, where more than 20 programmed events drew more than 50,000 people.

It was also a record-setting year at The Golf Club at Yankee Trace, where more than 72,000 rounds of golf were played.

“People really enjoy Yankee Trace. We’re making a big commitment in the year ahead for the practice facility at Yankee Trace,” he said.

That “big commitment” for the practice facility is a nearly $1 million upgrade that will include a new 2,500-square-foot practice green with more resilient grass, an entertainment area with patio seating and speakers, and a comfort station with a range ball dispenser and a water and ice machine.

Other Centerville economic development efforts in 2023 included the opening of Kettering Health’s $10 million health center at 1023 S. Main St. and the opening of locally owned and independently operated grocery store Dot’s Market at Cross Pointe Center on East Alex Bell Road, Compton said.

El Asadero Mexican Grill also debuted at Cross Pointe last fall, and Outback Steakhouse opened its new location at 5181 Cornerstone North Blvd in the Cornerstone of Centerville North mixed-used development last month.

Compton said Centerville also helped residents combat the rising cost of energy in 2023, joining other communities in the Miami Valley Communications Council in an electric aggregation program that is now serving city residents and allowing them to have a reduced electric bill every month.

“We’re very excited about the savings that provided,” he said. “We also now recognize that gas aggregation is next and we’re working with other communities, again through Miami Valley Communications Council, to come up with a good gas aggregation program for you, the residents of Centerville.”

Last year, Centerville’s citizens contributed more than 8,000 hours of volunteer time to a program first established in 1984. Centerville in 2023 revamped the program as “Volunteer Centerville,” which it said is “aimed at recruiting and retaining volunteers to support the city’s mission, vision and values.”

“We’re looking forward to expanding that program,” Compton said. Those who are interested in volunteering may call the city to see how they can help out or apply online at www.centervilleoh.info/volunteerapplication.