Centerville names new assistant city manager; former exec joined onMain effort

“Tyler has been an invaluable asset to the city, and I am confident his expertise and dedication will serve us well in this expanded role,” said Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis. “He has demonstrated strong leadership and a deep understanding of our operations, which will be instrumental as we continue to move Centerville forward. He is very well-respected both internally and externally.”

Roark will start in his new role Oct. 7. He’ll take over for Mariah Vogelgesang, who left Centerville’s assistant city manager position Sept. 6 to pursue a new opportunity with onMain, a major redevelopment project in Dayton.

As assistant city manager, Roark will support a variety of initiatives and projects while continuing to oversee Centerville’s financial operations, city officials said. His expanded duties will include assisting with strategic planning, managing key projects and working closely with city staff and community partners.

Vogelgesang started in Centerville as its assistant city manager in August 2018. Her base salary with Centerville before she left was $159,658.

Roark’s previous base salary was $147,971. Under the new, hybrid position it will be $157,970.

Roark worked at the city of Hamilton from August 2011 through December 2018, serving in several roles within the finance department, including income tax auditor, senior tax auditor, budget analyst and then budget and evaluation manager immediately before being hired by Centerville.

Centerville city officials said Roark has played a “critical role” in maintaining the city’s strong financial position and that during his tenure, it has seen “significant growth and financial stability, allowing for continued investment in community development and infrastructure including the projects in Uptown, Cornerstone, Benham’s Grove and Stubbs Park.”

“I am honored to take on this new challenge, and I look forward to working alongside our talented staff and leadership team to build on the progress we’ve made,” Roark said. “Centerville is a wonderful community, and I am excited to help guide its future.”