Centerville Ob/Gyn indicted on drug charges

An obstetrician-gynecologist with a practice in Centerville was indicted Tuesday on felony drug charges.
Jennifer Lynn Cova, 53, of Washington Twp., a doctor of osteopathic medicine, was issued a summons to appear for her March 9 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of deception to obtain dangerous drug.
The allegations involve the drug phentermine — which also is available under the brand names Adipex-P and Lomaira — and happened between June 8 and Nov. 11, 2016, according to her indictment.
Phentermine is a stimulant and appetite suppressant, according to the National Institute of Health. It is a Drug Enforcement Administration Schedule IV controlled substance, which are substances or chemicals that have a low potential for abuse and low risk of dependence.
Cova’s medical license is active, according to the State Medical Board of Ohio’s online license-lookup. However, she was reprimanded and fined in December 2019 after she admitted to prescribing phentermine to herself, a family member and a colleague without proper exams or treatment plans, according to the board.
Following is the consent agreement reached Dec. 11, 2019, with the medical board:
“License to practice osteopathic medicine and surgery reprimanded, and fined $1,500. Based on the doctor’s admission that when she prescribed herself, a family member and a colleague phentermine, a schedule IV drug, and failed to perform or document in the medical record appropriate physical exams prior to prescribing, treatment plans and a thorough history of past weight loss attempts, those actions individually and or collectively constitute violating or attempting to violate, directly or indirectly, or assisting in or abetting the violation of, or conspiring to violate, any provisions of this chapter or any rule promulgated by the board, to wit: Utilizing Controlled Substances for Self and Family Members, and Utilization of Short Term Anorexiants for Weight Reduction. Agreement effective 12/11/2019.”
Cova is medical director for Cova Ob/Gyn & Cova MedSpa at 896 S. Main St. in Centerville, according to the practice website.