Centerville Ob/Gyn indicted on drug charges

Jennifer Lynn Cova, 53, of Washington Twp., a doctor of osteopathic medicine, was issued a summons to appear for her March 9 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for two counts of deception to obtain dangerous drug.

The allegations involve the drug phentermine — which also is available under the brand names Adipex-P and Lomaira — and happened between June 8 and Nov. 11, 2016, according to her indictment.