Centerville organizes food drive for families during government shutdown

Everything collected will go directly towards helping Centerville students, staff and families in need, the district said.

For students, staff, and families in need, reach out to the building principal or guidance counselor to discuss potential needs.

Drop off non-perishable food items or contribute by check made out to Centerville City Schools (Memo: 2025 Food Drive) at any Centerville City Schools building.

“When times are tough, Elks rally — because we aren’t just Elks, we are a herd, and our herd sticks together," the district said in a statement.

Several other districts have plans in place to assist families. Kettering and Beavercreek both have been feeding students with backpacks of food to bring home on weekends for years through partner programs. Feed the Creek is Beavercreek’s organization and Kettering’s is Kettering Backpack Program, which feeds students in private and charter schools in Kettering too.

Kari Basson, spokeswoman for Kettering schools, said the Kettering Backpack Program has not seen an increase in demand for the last several weeks, but that may change.