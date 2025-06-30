Centerville park’s $8M renovation aims to boost accessibility, improve community events

The amphitheater bowl also saw a host of improvements, including updated dance pads, newly constructed handicap-accessible seating, and tiered grass terraces for patrons.

Staff Engineer David Swanson told this news outlet that the primary focus of the bandshell improvements was improving accessibility into and around the bandshell.

“Improvements were also made to ensure events could continue to be hosted successfully, such as interior renovations to add a green room for performers and building fully-accessible restrooms, as well as infrastructure improvements,” Swanson said.

The city also made improvements to drainage and electric throughout the park and in the amphitheater, he said.

“The electric and drainage infrastructure was in need of replacement because of its age,” he said.

The new event plaza at Stubbs Park was constructed to be fully ADA-accessible from the parking lot, through the plaza and into the amphitheater, Swanson said.

Other improvements were made to the plaza to support food trucks, vendors, the restroom trailer and band buses, he said.

“This will all support the great events we currently host and any future events we may have,” Swanson said.

Additional upgrades include a full renovation of the concessions and restroom facilities to ensure ADA compliance, along with exterior enhancements like a covered porch and refreshed façade.

The renovations also improved the park entrance on Spring Valley Road by widening and striping the entrance and exit driving lanes and simplifying traffic patterns.

A new Veterans Memorial and Amphitheater parking lot were constructed, relocating parking away from the main drive aisle to better accommodate traffic and improve pedestrian safety.

Three ponds north of the amphitheater were consolidated and expanded to improve the quality and reduce the quantity of stormwater runoff from the site, Swanson said.

The ponds were dug deeper and made larger to allow for a healthier ecosystem within the pond, he said. The edges of the ponds were improved with natural plants to support the ponds and maintain the banks.

In addition, the city installed stormwater control structures in the ponds to reduce the rate of water flowing out of the ponds during rain event, Swanson said. The ponds will store water during rain events and let the water out at a controlled rate, he said.

Centerville officials said the project’s $8 million price tag saw support from both local and federal sources. Key funding highlights include: