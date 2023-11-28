Centerville police: Missing woman, 22, found dead, no foul play suspected

The Centerville Police Department says a woman who had been reported missing has been found dead.
Samantha “Sammy” Visnich, 22, was last seen last Thursday evening near Wahsum Circle and Penridge, in Centerville’s Cheltenham neighborhood off Wilmington Pike and Alex-Bell Road, police said. But Tuesday afternoon, police announced via a Facebook post that Visnich’s body was found by searchers that morning.
“Investigators from the Centerville Police Department will be handling the death investigation,” police said in the post. “No foul play is suspected. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. Thank you for your assistance and attention while we searched for Sammy.”
Officer Keith Wallace, public information officer, told this news outlet this afternoon that Visnich’s body was founded in a wooded park area near residences by Texas EquuSearch, Ohio Region 3 Rescue Team and the TCSU-Tactical Crime Suppression Unit.
Wallace said Visnich previously lived in Kettering, but most recently was living in Dublin.
He said the cause of her death is still under investigation.
“Some of the information that we gained through the investigation” including statements made by witnesses who had recently spoken with Visnich, led police to believe that there was no cause for concern regarding any foul play, Wallace said.
