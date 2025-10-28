Centerville police using new technology to hear 911 calls live, respond faster

The Centerville Police Department said that by listening directly to the caller, officers can begin responding to the scene even before critical details are relayed over the radio.

CPD implemented Live911 on July 28, according to Officer Ryan Davis, the department’s spokesman.

The technology’s initial cost for the first year was approximately $9,100, while its ongoing cost is about $7,100 a year, Davis aid.

“No other department around us has this and only Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Alliance PD, Strongsville PD and Barberton PD have it in Ohio according to the rep for the company, although he advised other cities have inquired.” Davis said.

Since implementing Live911 this summer, Centerville police officers have already experienced “multiple successful outcomes” utilizing this technology, with it already enhanced response times and improved public safety, CPD said. A few examples occurred on the following dates:

Aug. 8 : A resident in the 200 block of Bethel Road called 911 after discovering someone inside their home. Thanks to Live911, CPD officers heard the call in real time and arrived at the scene before the call was even dispatched. Officers quickly located the suspect inside the residence and took them into custody.

Sept. 26 : Officers arrived at a suicide attempt 10 seconds after being dispatched. Because officers were actively monitoring Live911 in their patrol vehicles, they were alerted to the call before formal dispatch, allowing for an immediate response that potentially saved a life.

Oct. 17: Three suspects involved in the theft of a vehicle from Dayton and an attempted theft of another near 5100 Cornerstone North Blvd. were quickly located and arrested after an officer monitoring Live911 identified their real-time location. Although the suspects fled on foot, they were apprehended in the same area.