Centerville school board challengers leading, Washington Twp. trustee incumbents hold edge

Crippen, a recently retired educator who spent 30 years in Centerville City Schools, has earned 27.8% of the vote.

Sparks, a longtime advocate for students and families and a parent of five children in Centerville schools, has garnered 25.7% of the vote so far.

Peters, who works in the private sector and moved to Centerville in 2008, has earned 24.2% of the vote in early returns.

Doll, an attorney at Doll, Jansen & Ford with more than 25 years of school board experience, has 22.4% of the vote.

Washington Twp. Board of Trustees

Meanwhile, in the race for two spots on Washington Twp. Board of Trustees, incumbents Sharon Lowry and Scott Paulson are besting non-incumbent Luke Trubee.

Lowry, a retired assistant superintendent and longtime resident of the township, holds 42.4% of the vote.

Paulson, an engineering consultant and small business owner who has served as trustee since 2009, has received 40.9% of the vote so far.

Trubee, a civil engineer and project manager who moved to Washington Twp. last year, is polling at 16.8%.