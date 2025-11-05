Breaking: ELECTION RESULTS: Find results for all races and issues in your area

Centerville school board challengers leading, Washington Twp. trustee incumbents hold edge

Four candidates are vying for three open seats on Centerville’s school board next month. Incumbents John Doll and Megan Murray Sparks face challengers Kathy Crippen and Mark Peters.

Early, partial results for the Montgomery County Board of Elections show strong performances by challengers for Centerville school board seats and Washington Twp. trustees holding ground against a challenger.

In the race for three open seats on the Centerville Board of Education, incumbent Megan Murray Sparks and non-incumbents Kathy Crippen and Mark Peters are ahead of incumbent John Doll.

Crippen, a recently retired educator who spent 30 years in Centerville City Schools, has earned 27.8% of the vote.

Sparks, a longtime advocate for students and families and a parent of five children in Centerville schools, has garnered 25.7% of the vote so far.

Peters, who works in the private sector and moved to Centerville in 2008, has earned 24.2% of the vote in early returns.

Doll, an attorney at Doll, Jansen & Ford with more than 25 years of school board experience, has 22.4% of the vote.

Washington Twp. Board of Trustees

Meanwhile, in the race for two spots on Washington Twp. Board of Trustees, incumbents Sharon Lowry and Scott Paulson are besting non-incumbent Luke Trubee.

Lowry, a retired assistant superintendent and longtime resident of the township, holds 42.4% of the vote.

Paulson, an engineering consultant and small business owner who has served as trustee since 2009, has received 40.9% of the vote so far.

Trubee, a civil engineer and project manager who moved to Washington Twp. last year, is polling at 16.8%.

