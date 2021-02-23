Centerville schools names 2021 teacher of the year

“Theresa’s most outstanding characteristic is her concern for the success of all students,” Carroll said. “She is the most caring, thoughtful and purposeful professional that I have ever met,” he added. “She works tirelessly to diagnose the specific needs of each student, then works diligently to provide tailored instruction to help each student succeed.”

Replogle is a University of Dayton graduate who has been teaching for 26 years, with 21 in Centerville, which has the second largest public school enrollment in Montgomery County. She was recognized for the honor at Monday night’s board of education meeting.