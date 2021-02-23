Centerville schools names 2021 teacher of the year

CENTERVILLE – Centerville City Schools has named its 2021 teacher of the year.
Centerville High School intervention specialist Theresa Replogle has been picked for that honor.
Few teachers can match the content knowledge, interpersonal skills and dedication to children that Replogle possesses, CHS Coordinating Principal John Carroll said Replogle said in a release from the school district.
“Theresa’s most outstanding characteristic is her concern for the success of all students,” Carroll said. “She is the most caring, thoughtful and purposeful professional that I have ever met,” he added. “She works tirelessly to diagnose the specific needs of each student, then works diligently to provide tailored instruction to help each student succeed.”
Replogle is a University of Dayton graduate who has been teaching for 26 years, with 21 in Centerville, which has the second largest public school enrollment in Montgomery County. She was recognized for the honor at Monday night’s board of education meeting.
“I love the challenge of helping a student who struggles to succeed,” Replogle said in a YouTube video. “We have to come up with all different kinds of strategies to help them be successful. But at that same time help their self-esteem…They want to be successful and they want to learn more.”
Replogle will represent Centerville City Schools as the district’s finalist for the Ohio Teacher of the Year competition, where her credentials will be reviewed by a state selection panel this spring that will choose one individual to be honored as Ohio’s 2021 Teacher of the Year, according to Centerville officials.