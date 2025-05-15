Centerville Schools to partner with YMCA on child care program next school year

“This includes providing multiple care options, such as before-school care and emergency care within our buildings,” Wesney said in a statement. “The Y also plans to retain the current Voyager staff to continue providing a program families are comfortable with.”

The partnership was approved by the district’s Board of Education in a 4-1 vote at its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday.

Families will also have access to care options when school is not in session, including full-day care, break weeks, and summer programs, according to the district.

To better understand community needs, the Y plans to survey families and use their input to finalize details and share more information, the district said. To provide greater flexibility, the Y will introduce additional fee structure options, allowing parents to choose between an hourly or flat rate.

In addition, families will have the option to make weekly payments instead of monthly ones.

Families will be able to register for the before-school program, after-school program, or both. District officials said fees will be lower than Centerville’s existing district-run after-school program, which was called Voyager.

To support accessibility, the Y accepts public funds and offers sliding fee scholarships, along with discounts for district staff, first responders and military personnel. In addition, to further reduce costs for parents, the Y will provide an after-school snack.

Centerville City Schools serves more than 8,000 students across Centerville and Washington Twp. via 13 school buildings and two preschools.

For more information, visit www.centerville.k12.oh.us/families/childcare.