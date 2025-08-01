Centerville seeking public input on $5M road-widening project

It also will enhance overall safety with features like a new traffic signal at Clyo Road and Dimco Way, Turnbull said.

Other improvements will include creating an 11-foot shared use path to the east side of the road and a 5-foot sidewalk to the west side, plus realigning a curve near Quaker Way to provide better sight lines and adding signalized crossings bicyclists can use.

“We need these improvements to Clyo Road to address safety, traffic flow and access challenges, particularly around Centerville High School,” Turnbull told the Dayton Daily News. “With the extension of Dimco Way creating a new access point to the school, traffic patterns will shift. If nothing is done, traffic at the Clyo Road and Dimco Way intersection could become congested during busy times.

The total estimated cost for the project is approximately $5 million, covering roadway reconstruction, traffic signal installation, pedestrian facilities, drainage and utility modifications.

“Feedback is critical to ensuring the project design meets the needs of the community,” Turnbull said. “By gathering input now, we can better understand concerns, refine the plans and create a road that improves safety and mobility for everyone.”

Turnbull said the project is part of the Centerville’s long-term infrastructure strategy.

“We started developing a concept plan and applied for funding in 2022,” he said. “The current phase of public engagement and design is a step toward finalizing plans.”

Final design of the project is expected by late 2027, with construction scheduled to begin in 2028. It’s expected to take between 12 to 18 months to construct.

How to comment

Residents may submit comments by Aug. 31 by phone at 937-428-4734 or by email to PTurnbull@centervilleohio.gov. Comments also may be sent by mail to City of Centerville, Attn: Pat Turnbull, 7970 S. Suburban Road, Centerville, OH, 45458.