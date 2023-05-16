BreakingNews
Major water main break leads to boil advisory for many blocks in Xenia
Centerville to dedicate new park Wednesday at Cornerstone development

Centerville is holding a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Cornerstone Park this week.

Slated for 1 p.m. Wednesday at 5210 Cornerstone North Blvd. near I-675 and Feedwire Road, the ceremony will highlight the new park, which has two components, including an 11-acre passive area with a pond, benches and walking trails behind Kroger.

The active portion has an entertainment pavilion and observation pier for visitors and customers of nearby restaurants and businesses, city officials said.

The park is located at the Cornerstone of Centerville development and touted by the city as “a magnet for many first-in-region retail and restaurant interests.”

ExploreThird-generation furniture store may be replaced by Sheetz in Washington Twp.

“It has been city council’s vision all along to incorporate a beautiful piece of parkland to complement the overall Cornerstone project,” Centerville City Manager Wayne Davis said.

Visitors entering the park will be greeted by an 18-foot-tall public art piece called ‘Celebration’ that was designed by artist Stephen Canneto. It features an image of several figures crafted from brushed stainless steel and dichroic glass. The glass sphere changes colors depending on the time of day and viewing angle. That same glass is used on the shade structure in the entertainment plaza area.

The event Wednesday will feature remarks from Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton, Oberer Companies CEO George Oberer Jr. and Ajay Patel, president and CEO of Scarlet & Grey Hospitality. A musical performance by violinist Noele Grace also is planned. The ceremony will conclude with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a champagne toast.

ExploreCenterville to continue Uptown grants as businesses reinvest in heart of city

The city received $1 million in Clean Ohio grant funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission to conserve the passive parkland.

“The addition of Cornerstone Park contributes to making this successful development a destination place and shows the city’s commitment to expand, as well as improve, our amenities for businesses, residents and visitors,” Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton said in the release.

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Cornerstone Park dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony

WHERE: Cornerstone Park Entertainment Pavilion, 5210 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville

WHEN: 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 17

DETAILS: The event features remarks from local dignitaries and business leaders, a musical performance by violinist Noele Grace and a champagne toast.

