Centerville’s athletic department to launch capital campaign for facility upgrades

The district’s athletics has some additional needs besides baseball and softball, including girls wrestling, which just launched this school year, he said. In addition, all teams are using the high school’s weight room, Cowgill said. The capital campaign would help fund new locker rooms for baseball and softball, along with restrooms and changing rooms, which also can be used by the district’s tennis and cross country programs during inclement weather in the fall, he said.

“There are times where the football team, for example, might be practicing at 4 o’clock (and) a storm rolls through,” Cowgill said. “This would provide an opportunity. It’s not 100 yards, it’s not exactly the size that the football team would need, but it will provide a space for them to go and continue to work on practice.”

The first phase has partnerships that could help the project secure $3.5 million of its estimated $4.5 million cost, he said.

Centerville athletics also would like to embark on a second phase, one that would include new locker rooms and a new weight room for use by multiple sports. It also would include an expansion of wrestling room space.

“This facility would allow an additional more than two times what they currently have here at the high school as part of that,” Cowgill said.

The new facility also would help provide indoor storage for Centerville’s track equipment.

“Currently, we’re purchasing pole vault equipment, (high) jump pits, etcetera, really more often than we need to right now just because we don’t have an inside storage facility for those,” he said. “They’re stored underneath the stadium, so this would help that. It’s going to impact (that) by freeing up some space here at the high school” and prolong the life of that equipment.

The upgrades would help improve the overall experience for Centerville school district’s more than 700 student athletes we have here.

“If you count the multi-sport athletes, we’re well over 1,000, and then this facility would also help the youth in our community, as well,” Cowgill said.