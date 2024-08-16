Centerville’s first Chipotle to open next week

The restaurant will feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant also has a 500-square-foot patio.

The Centerville location marks the 12th Chipotle restaurant in the Dayton region. In May 2023, a new Chipotle restaurant opened at 4215 Linden Ave. in Riverside.

Chipotle is hiring for its Centerville location. There are on average 30 jobs per location with a variety of benefits including a debt-free college degree program, access to mental healthcare and bonuses, the spokeswoman said.

The restaurant is open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit www.chipotle.com.