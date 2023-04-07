Central States gets share of $15M fund to investigate self-driving car safety

The funds, from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Center for Connected and Automated Transportation (CCAT), were also given to partners in the Region V University Transportation Center, including the University of Michigan, Purdue University, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, University of Akron, Washtenaw Community College, Northwestern University, the University of Minnesota and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The transportation center, led by the University of Michigan, is one of the nation’s 10 regional U.S. DOT Centers of Excellence, in which Central State is an equal partner.