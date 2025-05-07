Challenger Hickman wins one Troy city council race, incumbents win others

Unofficial votes showed in council’s 6th ward, incumbent Jeffrey Schilling retained his seat by a 51.2 percent to 48.8 percent ratio over challenger Sherrie Foster.

In the race of four candidates for three at-large council seats, the incumbents came out on top. The unofficial vote for those seats showed Todd Severt with 30.5 percent, Susan Westfall with 29.1 percent, Lynne Snee with 21.4 percent and newcomer Kay Friedly with 18.95 percent.

All three of these were Republican primaries. No Democratic candidate filed to run, so the primary winners will be unopposed in November and should begin their two-year terms in January.

A November race in the 1st Ward will feature incumbent Jeffrey Whidden, Republican, and Jeffrey Harris, a Democrat.

All other council seats including that of president, held by William Rozell, were unopposed. Also unopposed were Kristie Marshall in the 2nd Ward, Bobby Phillips in the 4th Ward and Bill Twiss in the 5th Ward.

Council members will be paid $9,207 annually beginning in January 2026. The president’s seat will pay $9,863 annually.