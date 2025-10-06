Charges expected for SUV driver in fatal motorcycle crash in Dayton

A 28-year-old woman is expected to face charges in connection to allegedly being intoxicated while driving in a crash that killed one woman and injured a man last week.
Crews responded to reports of a crash on the 1400 block of Harshman Road before 8 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Dayton Police Department.
A Chevrolet Trax SUV turned left from Eastwood MetroPark onto Harshman Road and failed to yield to a Harley Davidson motorcycle coming south on Harshman Road, causing a collision, police said.
The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were transported to local hospitals.
The 35-year-old woman died from her injuries at the hospital, according to police. She has not been identified.
The 42-year-old motorcycle driver remains in stable condition with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The suspect was intoxicated during the incident, police said. They were arrested and transported to Montgomery County Jail with charges being changed to include aggravated vehicular homicide, which have not been officially filed.
