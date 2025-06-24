Charges filed in death of 19-year-old found shot in vehicle in Dayton

Gladden is accused of shooting and killing Darion Jones on May 29.

Around 9:30 a.m. on May 29, Dayton police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of Lexington Avenue.

Officers found Jones shot inside of a vehicle, according to court records.

Jones had reportedly been with friends, including Gladden Jr.

A witness told investigators they saw two younger males at a car that had been dropped off around 9 p.m. on May 28, according to court records.

“Through the investigation, it was learned that (Jones) was in the passenger seat and (a man) was driving the vehicle,” an affidavit read. “Danny Gladden Jr. shot (Jones) in the back of the head.”

Gladden Jr. and the other man reportedly returned to the scene and attempted to clean it with bleach before fleeing.

The other man is not facing charges as of Tuesday.

Gladden Jr.’s father, Danny Gladden Sr., is accused of harboring his son in Columbus and helping him flee from justice, according to court records.

Gladden Sr. was indicted on two counts of obstructing justice and a misdemeanor count of aggravated menacing.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on Thursday.