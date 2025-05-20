China Cottage has two restaurants in the works; Huber Heights location may open next month

“We’ve long recognized Huber Heights as a growing community, and many of our loyal patrons already live in the area,” Argeroplos said. “Expanding here gives us the opportunity to better serve them and become a part of the neighborhood we’ve grown to love.”

They’re not ready to disclose the address of the restaurant just yet, but confirmed they are hoping to open in June.

The Huber Heights restaurant will be slightly smaller than their other restaurants — seating around 50 people. Customers can expect the same menu, in addition to bubble tea.

“This opening has been a long time coming, and we’re truly excited to welcome the Huber Heights community,” Argeroplos said. “The space was personally designed by our owner (Tiger Wang), and every detail reflects our passion for hospitality and great food.”

China Cottage is also working on a “new and improved space” in Springboro after closing its doors in December 2023 at 784 N. Main St.

“We’re still in the early stages and working through many preliminary steps to get things moving, so we’re not ready to disclose the exact location just yet,” Argeroplos said. “We’re incredibly excited about this project — it’s going to be something really special, and we can’t wait to share more as things come together."

China Cottage opened its first restaurant in 1987 at 3718 Wilmington Pike in Kettering, followed by 6290 Far Hills Ave. in Centerville and 1983 Shiloh Springs Road in Trotwood.

Argeroplos said her grandmother immigrated to the United States from Taiwan about 40 years ago followed by her dad, uncle and the rest of her family.

China Cottage features a menu with Chinese-American dishes and more traditional offerings such as Beef Noodle Soup and Peking Duck.

“Our commitment to quality ingredients, consistent service, and a well-rounded menu is what sets us apart,” Argeroplos said.

The restaurant has kept many of the same recipes since opening nearly 40 years ago. Some of their most-loved dishes include Cottage Chicken, Potstickers and Crab Rangoon.

MORE DETAILS

For more information about China Cottage, visit chinacottagerestaurant.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.