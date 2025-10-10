Christmas pop-up bar returns to Troy business the day after Thanksgiving: How to reserve a spot

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

This is the second year for Cheer on Cherry Street.

“We loved seeing people’s eyes light up when they saw all of the decor, and we found out that cookie martini flights are everyone’s favorite,” said Carly Witmer, who owns the bottle shop and cocktail kitchen with Sara Studebaker. “Our favorite part was finding out about the folks who make a sport of visiting Christmas bars, and hearing about how much they enjoyed all of the little details at ours. We felt like it was a good first outing.”

The owners are sticking close to the traditions they began last year with the musical nutcracker out front, the “North Pole” corridor down to the lounge, and the abundance of decor in the lounge space.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“The biggest change is to our reservation and seating system,” Witmer said. “This year, we’ve worked to make the process more streamlined in order to clear up confusion and offer better service to those who visit.”

There is a $10 cover charge to reserve a spot on the bar’s website. All food and beverages are purchased separately.

Reservations are for a 90-minute visit and are highly recommended. Walk-ins are welcomed if there is available room, but seating is limited.

Cheer on Cherry Street can accommodate parties up to 12 people at a time.

The pop-up bar will have a holiday-themed drink and food menu.

This is the only time of the year where the lounge offers food. Favorites such as beef sliders, chips and dips and baked brie are expected to return.

MORE DETAILS