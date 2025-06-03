Breaking: Man accused of fatal shooting, over-100 mph police chase faces up to 25½ years in prison

Cicada ice cream sundae in honor of the arrival of Brood XIV now at Maineville ice cream shop

Whipty-Do, an ice cream shop that’s just a short drive from King’s Island, is celebrating the arrival of Brood XIV by featuring a cicada sundae with a crunchy treat on top (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO).

Whipty-Do, an ice cream shop that’s just a short drive from King’s Island, is celebrating the arrival of Brood XIV by featuring a cicada sundae with a crunchy treat on top.

“The cicadas emerging is such a unique event and we thought it would be fun to lean into the bizarreness of it,” said Joe Fields, who owns the shop with his wife, Kristen.

Each sundae features a “cicada” on top. The owners didn’t use real cicadas, but tried a few different things to get the look as close as they could.

The body is made from a chocolate-covered date with red M&Ms as the eyes and Golden Oreos as the wings.

“Dates are delicious and we’ve never used them in anything else, but maybe we should reconsider,” Fields said. “The wings were the hardest, but Golden Oreos seemed to work the best with everything that we tried.”

The cicada sundae is available now until sold out.

The shop previously offered this sundae in 2021 during the arrival of Brood X.

Whipty-Do, located at 2529 U.S. 22 in Maineville, is celebrating “Junetella” with Nutella ice cream as the flavor of the month. Customers can get Nutella milkshakes and Nutella-lined homemade waffle cones throughout the month of June.

The ice cream shop’s drive-thru is open noon to 10 p.m. with a walk-up window open noon to 9:30 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit whiptydo.com or the ice cream shop’s Facebook or Instagram pages (@whiptydo).

