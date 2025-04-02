Breaking: New owner purchases historic downtown Dayton business that sold lumber to Wright brothers

Cincinnati Archbishop-designate Robert Casey prepares for Mass of Installation

Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis Schnurr announced on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, the downtown Cincinnati cathedral, St. Peter in Chains, is now designated a minor basilica. It is the 89th basilica in the United States, and 19th cathedral basilica. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Credit: Michael D. Pitman

Cincinnati Archbishop Dennis Schnurr announced on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, the downtown Cincinnati cathedral, St. Peter in Chains, is now designated a minor basilica. It is the 89th basilica in the United States, and 19th cathedral basilica. MICHAEL D. PITMAN/STAFF
Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

As Robert Casey prepares for his official installation as the new archbishop of Cincinnati, he finds himself experiencing feelings of gratitude.

“I’m very excited, of course,” Casey, 57, said in an interview Wednesday. “I’m also tremendously humbled and grateful for this opportunity. This is not something I spent my childhood dreaming of. This really comes as an invitation from God, an invitation from the Holy Father.”

The archbishop of Cincinnati leads about 450,000 Catholics in 19 counties in Southwestern and West Central Ohio.

In February the Cincinnati archdiocese announced that Casey had been appointed the 11th bishop and tenth metropolitan archbishop of Cincinnati after Pope Francis accepted the retirement of Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr.

The Mass of Installation for Casey will happen at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Peter in Chains in downtown Cincinnati Thursday afternoon.

Forced by a declining number of priests, the archdiocese launched an ambitious reorganization in 2021, grouping 200 parishes into some 60 “families” of parishes, a process called “Beacons of Light.”

ExploreChurch parishes grouped as ‘families’ of parishes

Declining Mass attendance and priest numbers are not unique to Southwestern Ohio, however.

“This is not something we do alone,” Casey said. “This is the experience of the Western church. This is the moment in the Western church when we’re coming to a new understanding of ourselves.”

Casey is the fourth of five children of a nurse and a meat cutter from County Wicklow, Ireland. A native of Evergreen Park, Ill., he grew up in Alsip, where he attended public elementary schools, the Archdiocese of Chicago has said.

Robert G. Casey will be officially installed as archbishop of Cincinnati April 3. Contributed.

icon to expand image

Casey noted that he is the son of an immigrant.

“For us in the United States, I think we need to recognize that we are a country of migrants,” he said. “As I’ve spoken before, I am the son of an immigrant. My father came here from Ireland looking to establish himself here and give a better life to his wife and children.”

Following graduation from the University of St. Mary of the Lake/Mundelein Seminary, he served in Illinois parishes since 1994. He was appointed auxiliary bishop in July 2018, and ordained in that position that September.

Casey has been an avid long-distance runner and is looking to resume running, he said. Between 2012 and 2018, he ran five marathons and will run another in October, a Chicago archdiocesan newspaper reported.

Schnurr has been dealing with health challenges in recent months. He completed chemotherapy for stage 3 bowel cancer last fall. Upon completion he was given favorable results, the archdiocese said.

Due to ongoing neuropathy following chemotherapy, Schnurr fell at home in early February. He injured his back, but not his spinal cord, the archdiocese said. He had successful surgery in the days following, and his recovery continues.

In Other News
1
Ohio House GOP to public schools: Use property tax funds or lose them
2
Toddler found after stolen vehicle prompts Amber Alert in Trotwood
3
Skits, T-shirt launchers and high energy: How the Dayton Dragons Green...
4
Bleu Wave Seafood & Pho opens soon in Beavercreek
5
Area residents hit with ‘Imposter scams’ - 7 things to know

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.