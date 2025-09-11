Cincinnati development firm buys Brown Street property for just over $1 million

Montgomery County auditor’s office records give the sale date as Wednesday.

The purchase price was $1,075,000.

SPS recently announced the purchase on the LinkedIn website, saying the purchase will lead to the firm’s “newest ground-up development project ... directly across from the University of Dayton.”

“It’s gonna be a great one,” SPS Executive Vice President and Managing Principal Calvin Short said on LinkedIn.

The site is steps away from United Dairy Farmers, Panera Bread, Five Guys, Burger King and a number of busy locales along Brown Street.

SPS has multi-family residences and commercial sites as part of its portfolio. The Echelon apartments off Firwood Drive near the university is part of that portfolio.

A message seeking comment was sent to SPS Thursday.