Cincinnati development firm buys Brown Street property for just over $1 million

Part of the property at 1141 Brown St., Dayton. Montgomery County photo.

A Cincinnati development first has purchased property on Brown Street in a move it says “represents an exciting opportunity to bring new energy to the thriving Brown Street retail corridor.”

SPS Brown Street LLC, a limited liability company associated with SPS Partners, purchased two parcels at and near 1141 Brown from Brown at Stewart Investments — the entity which bought the site from the University of Dayton in 2017.

Montgomery County auditor’s office records give the sale date as Wednesday.

The purchase price was $1,075,000.

SPS recently announced the purchase on the LinkedIn website, saying the purchase will lead to the firm’s “newest ground-up development project ... directly across from the University of Dayton.”

“It’s gonna be a great one,” SPS Executive Vice President and Managing Principal Calvin Short said on LinkedIn.

The site is steps away from United Dairy Farmers, Panera Bread, Five Guys, Burger King and a number of busy locales along Brown Street.

SPS has multi-family residences and commercial sites as part of its portfolio. The Echelon apartments off Firwood Drive near the university is part of that portfolio.

A message seeking comment was sent to SPS Thursday.

The site once was home to a warehouse that was demolished last November.

