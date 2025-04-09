Cincinnati Open tickets set to go on sale to everyone this week

Breaking: Former base commander’s court martial to begin Tuesday at Wright Patterson

The Cincinnati Open announced single-session tickets for the 2025 event will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday.

Scheduled to take place Aug. 5-18, the tournament will feature 24 sessions, up from 16.

“With our growth to a 14-day event, there are so many more opportunities for fans to enjoy the Cincinnati Open and its world class tennis and second-to-none off-court experiences,” tournament director Bob Moran said in a news release. “We saw a tremendous response last month when our ticket packages went on sale and know that people are eager to see the campus transformation for themselves. The excitement is certainly building, and we can’t wait for our fans to experience the Cincinnati Open like never before this August.”

A limited number of premium and Grandstand Court series and multi-day tickets are also available while Center Court ticket packages are sold out.

Tickets will be available for purchase at cincinnatiopen.com/tickets.

Fans who can’t wait can register for the 24-hour pre-sale until 9 a.m. Thursday at cincinnatiopen.com/2025-ticket-presale.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.