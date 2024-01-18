Cincinnati Zoo welcomes first baby of 2024

Keepers and veterinarians didn’t notice any nursing or interest from Sabi, so they intervened to provide nutrients and warmth to the calf.

“The goal is still to reunite mom and baby, but a temporary nursery has been set up in the barn so the zoo’s keeper, vet and neonate staff can provide supportive care,” the Cincinnati Zoo shared.

The first baby of 2024 is here! A female lesser kudu calf was born Monday morning! After vets and keepers did not observe nursing or much interest from first-time mom Sabi, they intervened to make sure the calf got vital nutrients and warmth. pic.twitter.com/6b3YAw28vA — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 18, 2024

The zoo is currently celebrating the colder weather with its king penguin parades.

At 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays king penguins march with their keepers from the aviary. The first parade was on Jan. 13 and the last parade is scheduled for Feb. 25.

It must be colder than 50 degrees for the penguins to march.

The zoo said this is the last year for the penguin parades before the aging king penguins retire.